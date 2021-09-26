Letter: Some college students lack maturity to be there

Regarding “‘Exhausted and anguished’: SLU responds to suicide deaths of two students on campus” (Sept. 23): In my opinion, college students who constantly need repetitive mental health advice or who, in extreme cases, resort to suicide are not mature enough to be in a higher educational setting. They shouldn’t have been admitted, or once there, should be suspended.

I believe this stems from their inability to live alone without their parents or never having been allowed to accept responsibility for their own mistakes. Too many parents coddle their children. Learning to fail is a critical in learning to succeed.

When I entered an Ivy League college in the early 1950s, I never knew of anyone who needed mental health assistance. And believe me, we had lived with the emotional stresses from World War II. At 17, we were treated as adults. We were on our own and loved it. Parents never came to college until commencement.

Today’s parents themselves have not grown up themselves, and they expect their kids never to make mistakes. It’s the parents who should also be answering for their own failures as well.