Letter: Some find statue removal uncomfortable, sad. Too bad
0 comments

Letter: Some find statue removal uncomfortable, sad. Too bad

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for three months
The Confederate soldier statue atop the historic Confederate monument on the west side of the North Carolina State Capital grounds is removed by a crane on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C.

The Confederate soldier statue atop the historic Confederate monument on the west side of the North Carolina State Capital grounds is removed by a crane on Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Raleigh, N.C. (The Raleigh News & Observer/TNS)

 The Raleigh News & Observer

It's a shame to see statues being defaced and torn down, but had minority voices been listened to five, 10, 20 years ago, maybe things wouldn't have come to this. If some of us find all this destruction uncomfortable and sad, I guess we'll have to be uncomfortable and sad. Uncomfortable and sad don't even come close to describing the feelings of people who experience racism on a daily basis.

Margaret Ferguson Arrigo • Moscow Mills

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports