Letter: Some find statue removal uncomfortable, sad. Too bad

It's a shame to see statues being defaced and torn down, but had minority voices been listened to five, 10, 20 years ago, maybe things wouldn't have come to this. If some of us find all this destruction uncomfortable and sad, I guess we'll have to be uncomfortable and sad. Uncomfortable and sad don't even come close to describing the feelings of people who experience racism on a daily basis.
Margaret Ferguson Arrigo • Moscow Mills
