Letter: Some gave everything to ensure our healthier future

This feisty, barely five-foot-tall stroke survivor and two-time cancer survivor believed in science so much that she donated her body to the University of Missouri-Columbia medical school so that medical students could learn through her. Her body was laid open, to further scientific knowledge, and her ashes have finally been sent to us. She literally gave all she had at the end to provide each of us with a healthier future. If she could make that sacrifice, can’t others get a vaccination and wear a mask?