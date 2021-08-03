 Skip to main content
Letter: Some gave everything to ensure our healthier future
Letter: Some gave everything to ensure our healthier future

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page listens to Angelina Isaac criticize the mask mandate during public comments during a St. Louis County Council meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Clayton. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "Missouri hospital treats record number of virus patients" (Aug. 1): My mother, Shirley Bryan, a frequent writer of letters-to-the-editor at the Post-Dispatch, returned home today, just three weeks short of two years since her death.

This feisty, barely five-foot-tall stroke survivor and two-time cancer survivor believed in science so much that she donated her body to the University of Missouri-Columbia medical school so that medical students could learn through her. Her body was laid open, to further scientific knowledge, and her ashes have finally been sent to us. She literally gave all she had at the end to provide each of us with a healthier future. If she could make that sacrifice, can’t others get a vaccination and wear a mask?

Becky Bubenik • Bridgeton 

Tags

