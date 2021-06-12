Letter: Some GOP voters are blind to their candidates’ faults

A June 8 letter, “Character traits, law-breaking no longer matter to GOP,” discusses the felonious actions of some GOP legislators. It indicates the problem is with the vetting of the candidates, while the problem is actually with the voters who only vote for those candidates with an “R” after their name and will continue to do so regardless of the wrongdoing of the candidate or the quality of the other candidate.
Former President Donald Trump once said that he could shoot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue and people would still vote for him. I believe it.
Carolyn Landry • St. Charles