 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Some GOP voters are blind to their candidates’ faults
0 comments

Letter: Some GOP voters are blind to their candidates’ faults

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Federal Reserve

FILE - In this July 29, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, after returning via Marine One. The Federal Reserve will meet this week to assess an economy that has just enjoyed a healthy spurt of growth but faces a flurry of trade fights pushed by Trump that could imperil that growth over time. If those concerns weren't enough, Trump has openly expressed his displeasure at the Fed's interest rate increases, something no president has done publicly in more than two decades. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

 Susan Walsh

A June 8 letter, “Character traits, law-breaking no longer matter to GOP,” discusses the felonious actions of some GOP legislators. It indicates the problem is with the vetting of the candidates, while the problem is actually with the voters who only vote for those candidates with an “R” after their name and will continue to do so regardless of the wrongdoing of the candidate or the quality of the other candidate.

Former President Donald Trump once said that he could shoot someone on New York’s Fifth Avenue and people would still vote for him. I believe it.

Carolyn Landry • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports