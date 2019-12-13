Regarding “Gallagher a disgrace; pin won’t make him a SEAL” (Dec. 5): Wow, I’ve never seen so much hatred toward the men in our fighting force as I saw in this letter. The letter writer insinuated that Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher is a coward and a disgrace to our military and our nation.
Let me tell you what is a disgrace to our nation. It’s folks like the letter writer who hate President Donald Trump more than they love our great country. To say that the suspected Islamic State terrorist was just a brainwashed youth is so far-fetched that it makes my stomach turn.
Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County