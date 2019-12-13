Subscribe for 99¢
A look at the case of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher

FILE - In this July 2, 2019, file photo, Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego. The secretary of the U.S. Navy said Saturday, Nov. 23, he doesn't consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of Gallagher, who could lose his status as a Navy Seal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

 Gregory Bull

Regarding “Gallagher a disgrace; pin won’t make him a SEAL” (Dec. 5): Wow, I’ve never seen so much hatred toward the men in our fighting force as I saw in this letter. The letter writer insinuated that Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher is a coward and a disgrace to our military and our nation.

Let me tell you what is a disgrace to our nation. It’s folks like the letter writer who hate President Donald Trump more than they love our great country. To say that the suspected Islamic State terrorist was just a brainwashed youth is so far-fetched that it makes my stomach turn.

Jim Kohnen • St. Louis County