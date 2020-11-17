Letter: Some people have no idea how to be proper citizens

Regarding "As coronavirus infections hit records, St. Louis County to roll out restrictions on most activities" (Nov. 13): As St. Louis County prepares for another partial shutdown of our lives due to the virus, I believe it important to consider two very different groups of our community who must share a great deal of the responsibility for our newest miseries of daily living. Both subsets are in coronavirus denial.
The first are the parents and students similar to those involved in a recent 200-person Halloween party hosted by a student from De Smet Jesuit High School. These are mostly white, well-to-do people who have failed to use proper common sense that is in complete disregard of their level of education. The other type is the nearly all white, not-so-well-to-do and lesser-educated members of the President Donald Trump cult. Both groups would claim to be devout Christians and law-and-order folks. In reality, neither of these groups cares about society at large beyond their own convoluted and selfish views within their small-minded isolated worlds of hypocrisy.
Being a member of the educated middle class, I find my health and pursuit of happiness now beleaguered and under siege by one group of people who should know what proper citizenship is all about and one group who never had a clue to begin with. I am proud I have little in common with either.
Michael Vogt • Affton
