Letter: Some people have no idea how to be proper citizens

Regarding "As coronavirus infections hit records, St. Louis County to roll out restrictions on most activities" (Nov. 13): As St. Louis County prepares for another partial shutdown of our lives due to the virus, I believe it important to consider two very different groups of our community who must share a great deal of the responsibility for our newest miseries of daily living. Both subsets are in coronavirus denial.

The first are the parents and students similar to those involved in a recent 200-person Halloween party hosted by a student from De Smet Jesuit High School. These are mostly white, well-to-do people who have failed to use proper common sense that is in complete disregard of their level of education. The other type is the nearly all white, not-so-well-to-do and lesser-educated members of the President Donald Trump cult. Both groups would claim to be devout Christians and law-and-order folks. In reality, neither of these groups cares about society at large beyond their own convoluted and selfish views within their small-minded isolated worlds of hypocrisy.