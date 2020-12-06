Letter: Some sad Neediest Cases could have been prevented

Regarding the 100 Neediest Cases installment “Mother and 9 children need fresh start” (Nov. 26): It is so sad to read about all the hardships, unhappiness, abuse, etc., so many people experience. I wish money and possessions could make these problems go away, but they are just a bandage.

A large percentage of the needy are single mothers with too many children to support. Trying to run a household with no job and multiple children would be impossible, and it is not fair to the children. Everyone deserves a family life with love and a stable home. In this respect, I am very pro-life, but I am also very much in favor of free birth control pills.

The 100 Neediest campaign is a great thing, and I support it, but so many of these cases should not be there to begin with.

Phil Kuhlman • House Springs