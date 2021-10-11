Letter: Some state legislatures need to study the Constitution

Republicans in several state legislatures have enacted laws in defiance of the U.S. Constitution. By definition, that is insurrection. They were emboldened by former President Donald Trump, who made it clear he had no interest in upholding the Constitution, and nobody could make him. He was right, of course. Complacent citizens and supportive and intimidated followers did not object. Several state legislatures decided that was the green light to follow suit.

Our Constitution is what distinguishes American democracy from all other forms of democracy around the world. Unfortunately, there are very few in America who have read the entire Constitution or have even a layman’s understanding of what our Constitution says. People claiming to be Christian advocate for establishing the U.S. as a Christian religious state similar to Muslim countries, proving they never read the Constitution or Bible. In my opinion, most Americans are too lazy to read and rely on others to tell them what to believe, which they repeat passionately without question or verification.

Article 1 and Article 4 prohibit state legislatures from enacting laws that contravene federally granted freedoms and liberties. Several state legislatures brazenly enacted laws violating these constitutional mandates. Others are lining up to do the same because, like Trump, they believe nobody can stop them.