Letter: Sometimes, Trump talks like North Korea’s dictator

Regarding “Trump posts unedited ‘60 Minutes’ interview before it airs” (Oct. 22): I don’t normally read President Donald Trump’s tweets, but I do sometimes see those that are repeated, in part, on other media. Trump’s tweet about the Leslie Stahl interview calls to mind the words of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Our irate president, in describing his interview with Stahl of “60 Minutes” tweeted that “the public should compare Stahl’s constant interruptions and anger” with his “full, flowing and magnificently brilliant answers.” The only other person I’ve heard speak in this way, publicly, is the leader of North Korea.
There are other disturbing things Trump has in common with Kim Jong Un: his desire to stay in office at all costs, imprison his political foes and enrich himself at the expense of citizens who he really cares nothing about. Trump considers himself to be better than any of the dictators around the world he’s met with, and if reelected, he would further entrench himself.
Why would we join Trump’s Republican Senate enablers to help him achieve this? Our country has been slipping away from us for the last four years. If he gets reelected, it would soon be gone, no longer recognizable. And to pour more salt into the wound, we would have peacefully handed it over to him.
Karen Glaub • Wentzville
