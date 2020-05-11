Letter: Soulard Market is great, but it's not worth dying for
Coronavirus causes some to wear masks

Walter Williams III, wears a mask as he walks by a hand sanitizing station at 7th Street and Lafayette Avenue near Soulard Market on Friday, March 13, 2020. He says he wears the mask because of the coronavirus outbreak currently at large. The city has placed about 10 stations around downtown. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

I visited the Soulard Market on a recent Saturday morning to see how they were handling the pandemic. When I arrived, I saw a light crowd at the entrance stalls. When I looked down the main aisle, I saw crowds almost elbow-to-elbow, with few people wearing masks and no social distancing. I couldn’t imagine that they were following the rules that keep the workers and shoppers safe.

I love the market and hoped that they might have thought how to handle things. The empanadas they sell there are fresh, savory and delicious, but they are not to die for.

Steve Schmidt • St. Louis County

