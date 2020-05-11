Letter: Soulard Market is great, but it's not worth dying for

I visited the Soulard Market on a recent Saturday morning to see how they were handling the pandemic. When I arrived, I saw a light crowd at the entrance stalls. When I looked down the main aisle, I saw crowds almost elbow-to-elbow, with few people wearing masks and no social distancing. I couldn’t imagine that they were following the rules that keep the workers and shoppers safe.
I love the market and hoped that they might have thought how to handle things. The empanadas they sell there are fresh, savory and delicious, but they are not to die for.
Steve Schmidt • St. Louis County
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.