Letter: Southern Baptist Convention needs more female voices

Regarding “Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers” (May 24): After years of the Southern Baptist Convention protecting sexual abusers within its ranks, an independent firm is recommending several procedural changes. All these changes are welcome, but they only partially address the entrenched patriarchy of the convention. With women at the table, a more meaningful change will occur, so I suggest the convention ordain more women and give them a greater voice.