Letter: Speaking before the County Council can be intimidating

Regarding “Fallout continues over alleged slurs aimed at health chief” (July 30): I support St. Louis County Health Director Faisal Khan. What happened to him shouldn’t ever happen to anyone who testifies in front of the St. Louis County Council. Sadly, the same thing happened to me in 2012, when I testified on behalf of the National Council of Jewish Women to support an anti-discrimination bill. The chambers were packed, and many in the room did not support protections for the LGBT community.

After testifying, I never felt more scared, even with policemen walking the aisles. I was subjected to Jew jokes and hate speech behind my back, and comments from attendees about Jews as I walked to my seat. I didn’t respond because I knew it would make things worse. Did I say something to the police in the room? No, because it would have escalated the situation.

Like the director, I was there to do a job, share the opinion of our organization, and watch the discussion. Ultimately, the council did the right thing and passed the bill, so the deplorable treatment I received was the consequence for doing both my job and what I believed was right.