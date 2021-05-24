 Skip to main content
Letter: Speaking of old white men, how about Joe Biden?
Regarding the letter, "Old, white men running Missouri explains backwardness" (May 20): I almost laughed out loud when I read this. Has the letter writer forgotten who is supposed to be running our country right now? He is an old, white man: President Joe Biden. In my opinion, Biden seems mentally and physically frail. He's 78 years old. I will never understand how people could have voted for such an old man, who I believe is not capable of running the country. I wonder if the Post-Dispatch will print this letter, as they seldom print anything negative about Biden.

Sharon Houston • Sappington

