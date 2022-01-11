Letter: Special interests want to rip democracy from electorate

According to “Lawmakers return to Jeff City this week. Here’s what to watch,” (Jan. 3), the majority in the Missouri Legislature want to “raise the bar on ballot initiatives,” which would double the already tremendously high threshold of about 300,000 signatures needed to get initiatives on the ballot and then require 66% of voters to approve any ballot initiatives that make it to the ballot, rather than the current simple majority vote of 50% plus one. These changes would undermine a 115-year-old tradition of democratic grassroots activism by Missourians.

I believe these proposals are a blatant power grab by wealthy special interest groups. They want to maintain a 50% threshold for passage for items referred to the ballot by lawmakers themselves but create a higher threshold for ideas brought to the ballot via the signatures of hundreds of thousands of our neighbors. As someone who has gathered signatures on multiple initiatives, I cry foul on this blatant hypocrisy.