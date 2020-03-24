Letter: Spend your dining-out money on worthy causes

During this time of self-quarantine and social distancing, most of us will stop eating and socializing outside of our homes. Because of this, many local businesses will suffer from decreased or discontinued revenue, and many of their employees will suffer from reduced wages and tips. If you have the financial means to help them out, please do so.
For example, consider what you spend to eat out in typical week or month, and give it to the employees of your favorite restaurant or perhaps to your preferred religious organization.
You can make the gift in cash or by check, in person or by mail, anonymously or by name. You can specify its distribution, or allow the owner to distribute it according to need. You can be creative or boring, but be generous. Love one another.
J.G. Canada • St. Louis
