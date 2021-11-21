 Skip to main content
Letter: Spire, Federal Regulatory Commission ignore consumers
Letter: Spire, Federal Regulatory Commission ignore consumers

Spire defends STL Pipeline

Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri, speaks at a press conference held by company officials concerning the future of natural gas service to Missouri customers from the STL Pipeline on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding Bret Gustafson’s guest column “Why is Spire misleading its customers?” (Nov. 16): In my opinion, the Federal Regulatory Commission conspired with Spire Energy in approving the company’s Illinois pipeline to nowhere.

I believe Spire’s senior officers are grossly overpaid with bonuses tied to ill-conceived and faulty profit ratios, and the company makes a case for higher consumer gas rates based on a quest for unwarranted profits. I also contend that Spire is the epitome of an unsavory monopoly gas company and a national example of why the regulatory apparatus must be changed.

The Biden administration should make sure this commission is headed and enabled by the most educated citizens with high integrity who are beyond reproach and have the expertise to protect consumers from what I believe is a fraud perpetrated on them. I suggest that one member who should be appointed to that commission is Bret Gustafson.

Laurence C. Day • Ladue

