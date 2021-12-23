Letter: Spire ought to apologize to customers for scare tactics

Regarding "Spire’s pipeline receives temporary reprieve to run until regulators decide its fate" (Dec. 4): As the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission waits to decide the fate of Spire’s natural gas pipeline, I believe it's important to hold Spire accountable for its fear-mongering campaign used to scare residents into supporting this unnecessary fossil fuel project.

I am deeply concerned that Spire cares more about making a profit off its pipeline than actually serving the communities it is allowed to operate in.

In early November, Spire sent a letter to customers threatening there would be a shortage of natural gas if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission shut down the company's pipeline and that residents could potentially lose their heat in winter. In response to this blatant attempt to incite panic, the Missouri Public Service Commission ordered Spire to send a new email to customers to correct its false messaging.