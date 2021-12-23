 Skip to main content
Letter: Spire ought to apologize to customers for scare tactics
Letter: Spire ought to apologize to customers for scare tactics

Federal appeals court strikes down approval of Spire gas pipeline

Regarding "Spire’s pipeline receives temporary reprieve to run until regulators decide its fate" (Dec. 4): As the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission waits to decide the fate of Spire’s natural gas pipeline, I believe it's important to hold Spire accountable for its fear-mongering campaign used to scare residents into supporting this unnecessary fossil fuel project.

I am deeply concerned that Spire cares more about making a profit off its pipeline than actually serving the communities it is allowed to operate in.

In early November, Spire sent a letter to customers threatening there would be a shortage of natural gas if the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission shut down the company's pipeline and that residents could potentially lose their heat in winter. In response to this blatant attempt to incite panic, the Missouri Public Service Commission ordered Spire to send a new email to customers to correct its false messaging.

Although the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Missouri Public Service Commission are taking unprecedented steps to hold Spire accountable for misleading customers, it is important to ensure that Spire continues to be monitored and pressured to put the needs of the public first.

Missourians deserve better. A federal court rejected claims that this pipeline is necessary, and Spire harmed the public when it threatened them to get its way. In my opinion, Spire owes all customers an immediate apology, and regulators need to take a closer look at whether this pipeline should exist at all.

Allison Martinsen • St. Louis   

