 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Spire rate hikes are necessary to improve infrastructure
0 comments

Letter: Spire rate hikes are necessary to improve infrastructure

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Natural Gas
123rf.com

In regards to "Spire asks state to approve an increase in natural gas rates" (Dec. 12): The Spire gas company is seeking to boost rates for natural gas customers. Bills could rise by an estimated $3.28 a month.

I am more than willing to increase my monthly fee. I live in a garden villa complex that is over 40 years old. The infrastructure is becoming more and more fragile. Gas meters, lines and pipes increasingly need to be repaired and/or replaced.

Spire technicians are at my door within the hour whenever I've reported a problem. They locate the problem, do the repairs when possible or recommend that I call my heating and cooling company. They perform a thorough examination of inside and outside lines and meters and are friendly and informative. They invariably reassure me that even if there is no problem, they prefer to answer every call as quickly as possible in an effort to avoid a potential disaster. They never make me feel like a paranoid old lady.

An aging infrastructure is a problem in this country. I would remind Spire gas customers that nothing gets fixed for nothing.

Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports