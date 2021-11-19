Letter: Spire shouldn’t be struggling to forecast gas usage

Regarding Bret Gustafson’s guest column “ Why is Spire misleading its customers? ” (Nov. 16): It has been many years since I was employed by Spire (formerly Laclede Gas), and I don’t understand the difficulty in determining the need for the company-owned pipeline serving the St. Louis area.

As I recall, there are three sources for gas supply during extreme cold periods. The first is pipeline gas; the second is withdrawal from underground storage in the Florissant area; and the third is enrichment of the natural gas supply through the addition of propane to increase its British thermal unit (BTU) value. In my opinion, Spire has a good estimate of gas usage based upon the day of the week on which it occurs. In addition, if Spire continues to offer an interruptible rate to large industrial users, it is possible to add slightly to the available supply by requiring those customers to switch to an alternate fuel.