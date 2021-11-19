 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Spire shouldn’t be struggling to forecast gas usage
0 comments

Letter: Spire shouldn’t be struggling to forecast gas usage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Spire defends STL Pipeline

Scott Carter, president of Spire Missouri, speaks at a press conference held by company officials concerning the future of natural gas service to Missouri customers from the STL Pipeline on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

Regarding Bret Gustafson’s guest column “Why is Spire misleading its customers?” (Nov. 16): It has been many years since I was employed by Spire (formerly Laclede Gas), and I don’t understand the difficulty in determining the need for the company-owned pipeline serving the St. Louis area.

As I recall, there are three sources for gas supply during extreme cold periods. The first is pipeline gas; the second is withdrawal from underground storage in the Florissant area; and the third is enrichment of the natural gas supply through the addition of propane to increase its British thermal unit (BTU) value. In my opinion, Spire has a good estimate of gas usage based upon the day of the week on which it occurs. In addition, if Spire continues to offer an interruptible rate to large industrial users, it is possible to add slightly to the available supply by requiring those customers to switch to an alternate fuel.

Once this calculation is made, with and without the pipeline, it should be clear as to the need for additional supply.

Herbert Seidel • Clayton

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News