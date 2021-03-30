Letter: Spire upper management should absorb rate increase

Regarding "Missourians’ Spire bills are going up. A federal case will determine how much" (March 24): Spire recently asked regulators for an emergency rate increase because they didn’t expect the recent February cold spell. Their request was a choice between slamming customers with a 30% rate increase this year or spreading it over the next three years. But there is a third alternative: They could absorb the effect of their mismanagement. Spire assumes some risks, just like their customers do.

Natural gas pricing is not as volatile or mysterious as Spire says. They have storage available, which they can fill during low demand, less costly times then draw from on the coldest days. They can buy gas at a firm, modestly high price throughout the heating season. Spire has infrastructure and other options as well.