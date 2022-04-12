Letter: Spoiled child Pujols is using the Cardinals as a doormat

Regarding Ben Hochman's column "Albert Pujols' presence is a present for Cardinals Nation on opening day" (April 8): I'm not a fan of Albert Pujols. When he signed with the Angels, he turned his back on St. Louis and Cardinals fans just to chase the big bucks. Realistically, how much can a person spend?
Now, like a spoiled child, he wants to come back to St. Louis to finish his career. I'm a 77-year-old lifetime fan who was born and raised on Cardinals baseball. I hate to see the club being used as a doormat for Pujols.
Ron Bellville • Lancaster, California