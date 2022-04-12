 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Spoiled child Pujols is using the Cardinals as a doormat

Waino, O'Neill lift Cards over Pirates in Pujols' return

St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols tips his cap as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, April 7, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Regarding Ben Hochman's column "Albert Pujols' presence is a present for Cardinals Nation on opening day" (April 8): I'm not a fan of Albert Pujols. When he signed with the Angels, he turned his back on St. Louis and Cardinals fans just to chase the big bucks. Realistically, how much can a person spend?

Now, like a spoiled child, he wants to come back to St. Louis to finish his career. I'm a 77-year-old lifetime fan who was born and raised on Cardinals baseball. I hate to see the club being used as a doormat for Pujols.

Ron Bellville •  Lancaster, California

