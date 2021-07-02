 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Sports commission’s gymnastics trials deserve applause
0 comments

Letter: Sports commission’s gymnastics trials deserve applause

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Simone's Showcase; Biles bidding for history in Tokyo

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women's U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Regarding Ben Fredrickson’s column “St. Louis sticks landing on hosting US Olympic gymnastic team trials” (June 28): When is this community going to finally recognize one of its most successful residents? St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito has tirelessly contributed amazing feats to the metropolitan area. He is single-handedly responsible for attracting major athletic events to St. Louis, putting us on the map and providing millions of dollars to our hotels, restaurants and other tourist venues.

His latest coup — and it’s a spectacular one — was the recent first combined men’s and women’s gymnastic trials ever held in the Midwest. The final event was attended by 20,815, and that’s a record for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. It’s estimated some 65,000 attended over the four day event. Viverito has toiled in anonymity long enough. It’s time he was officially recognized for his outstanding work.

Nick Chiapelas • Warson Woods

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports