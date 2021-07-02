Letter: Sports commission’s gymnastics trials deserve applause

Regarding Ben Fredrickson’s column “St. Louis sticks landing on hosting US Olympic gymnastic team trials” (June 28): When is this community going to finally recognize one of its most successful residents? St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito has tirelessly contributed amazing feats to the metropolitan area. He is single-handedly responsible for attracting major athletic events to St. Louis, putting us on the map and providing millions of dollars to our hotels, restaurants and other tourist venues.
His latest coup — and it’s a spectacular one — was the recent first combined men’s and women’s gymnastic trials ever held in the Midwest. The final event was attended by 20,815, and that’s a record for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. It’s estimated some 65,000 attended over the four day event. Viverito has toiled in anonymity long enough. It’s time he was officially recognized for his outstanding work.
Nick Chiapelas • Warson Woods