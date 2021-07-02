Letter: Sports commission’s gymnastics trials deserve applause

Regarding Ben Fredrickson’s column “St. Louis sticks landing on hosting US Olympic gymnastic team trials” (June 28): When is this community going to finally recognize one of its most successful residents? St. Louis Sports Commission President Frank Viverito has tirelessly contributed amazing feats to the metropolitan area. He is single-handedly responsible for attracting major athletic events to St. Louis, putting us on the map and providing millions of dollars to our hotels, restaurants and other tourist venues.