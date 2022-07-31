Letter: Sports events shouldn’t be called games but performances

Regarding Ben Hochman’s column “Disappointing decision by Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado could affect playoffs” (July 25): I grew up loving sports: the Cardinals, Hawks, Big Red, Rams, Blues, Billikens and Missouri Tigers. I identified with the teams. When they won, we thought all of St. Louis won.

Back then, we could have dinner at Dierdorf and Hart’s or at Musial and Biggies and rub elbows with them. These sports stars were our neighbors, and they helped the community. We didn’t root for helmets or uniforms, we rooted for our town, for our team and, of course, the players.

Not today. Players make way more in a year than we do in a lifetime. They can opt out of contracts. Sometimes they are here today and gone tomorrow. Now there are transfer portals, salary caps and as well as “name, image and likeness” money for college athletes.

That’s all well and good, but let’s realize what we are watching. We are not fans, we are an audience. We are not attending a game, we are witnessing a performance. I mean, who are we rooting for? A team made up of players who can opt out and who likely don’t live here.

I like going to Busch Stadium. I am amazed at the skills of the players. But I also like going to the Muny, to the Fox, and to Stages. These are all performances. Pick your pleasure, but know what you are witnessing.

Richard Schenk • Ballwin