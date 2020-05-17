Letter: Sports page offers wonderful relief from pandemic

This letter is to commend the writers and staff of the Post-Dispatch sports department. I am an avid fan of the Cardinals, Blues, and Mizzou sports and a regular reader of the sports page. I want to say how much I have enjoyed the coverage and articles in the sports section since the beginning of the pandemic. They have managed to do a wonderful job of keeping their section informative and entertaining.
Sam Parmenter • Sikeston
