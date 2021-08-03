Letter: Sports stars should make public appeals for vaccination

Regarding "Page says St. Louis County mask mandate stands; attorney general seeks restraining order" (July 29): Rather that using their leadership roles to pontificate or politicize the vaccination challenge (as I believe St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has done), I urge our top elected officials to unite in recommending to the major sports leagues their stars make a series of public service announcements showing themselves getting vaccinated and urging others, including eligible youth, to get the shots. The leagues and the players should underwrite this program and augment it with appearances in key areas around the nation.