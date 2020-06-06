Letter: Sports teams should also support $15 minimum wage
Letter: Sports teams should also support $15 minimum wage

Beer man Selong Smith

Busch Stadium vendor Selong Smith, 73, gives a fan the bottle of water he bought from him during the first inning of the St. Louis Cardinals game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “Silence not an option: Binnington, Flaherty among Blues, Cardinals to speak out against racial injustice” (June 3): It was great to open the Post-Dispatch Sports section June 3 and see the Cardinals’ and Blues’ joint statement and the thoughtful comments of Jordan Binnington and Jack Flaherty.

I suggest that the Cardinals and Blues organizations step up and guarantee a $15-per-hour minimum wage, rising with inflation, for all of the food workers and vendors at Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center, as well as paid sick leave. I’m sure the Cardinals and Blues can work this out with their subcontractors.

This would definitely be, in the words of the teams today, “redoubling our efforts to give back and support the community we love.”

Also, thanks for the Post-Dispatch’s always-engaging sports coverage.

JoAnne LaSala • St. Louis

