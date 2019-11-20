Regarding “Well-regulated aerial surveillance program could help solve violent crime.” (Nov. 11): The Post-Dispatch editorial board suggests that continuous spy planes conducting surveillance over the city may be a solution to our crime problems, nonchalantly asking, “Why not give it a try?” There are several reasons, practical and policy-based.
The private company in question, Persistent Surveillance Systems, has been kicked out of both Baltimore and Los Angeles. In both cases, the public was not notified that they were being watched. People were outraged when they found out. Can we trust a company with this track record to keep sensitive data safe? We’ve already seen we can’t trust their partner, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
There also is little reason to believe Persistent Surveillance Systems is effective in fighting crime. During its implementation in Baltimore, 100 homicides occurred. The company contributed information in only five, and only one ended in a conviction. The Baltimore chief of police does not support reintroducing the company there.
This country has long believed that surveillance and searches should be based on probable cause and a warrant. Persistent Surveillance Systems watches all of us, even though the vast majority of us have done nothing wrong, as we go about our business or just associate freely, as is our right. No set of supposed policy restraints can tame or justify this level of intrusion into our private activities.
John Chasnoff • University City