Letter: St. Charles County election officials put politics first

Regarding “‘Act surprised that you don’t have a face mask on,’ St. Charles County tells Election Day workers” (Sept. 16): Kurt Bahr, director of elections for the St. Charles County Election Authority, issued a risible statement, “We missed the mark in what we were intending to communicate.” It reminds me of those politicians who claim to have “misspoken” when they are quoted saying exactly what they think. To the contrary, Bahr very clearly communicated exactly what was on his mind. Thanks to President Donald Trump turning what could have been a triumph of leadership into the politicization of a deadly disease, the good citizens of St. Charles have been convinced masks are an evil Democratic plot.
Election officials, recognizing the community’s apparent preference of politics over science, will now have the opportunity to turn a civic responsibility into a super-spreader event. Well done. Disease reigns, with the able assistance of civil servants compensated with our county residents’ tax dollars.
Alan Freed • University City
