Letter: St. Charles needs leadership along with mask mandate
Letter: St. Charles needs leadership along with mask mandate

Regarding "St. Charles County poll worker tested positive for COVID-19, worked Election Day and has died, county says" (Nov. 6): What is it going to take to get St. Charles County government to issue a mask mandate, like St. Louis County has? Confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Charles County have increased over the last two weeks, as well as the seven-day average positive test rate.

No wonder we have such a record number of cases and hospitalizations. The St. Charles County leadership's rationale for not imposing a mask mandate is that people will behave responsibly on their own. How's that working out?

I'm the only one in my office building who wears a mask, so I spend the entire day avoiding the maskless co-tenants. I'm high-risk and don't feel like suffocating on a ventilator.

I guess if I expect to find some leadership at the county level during this crisis, I need to move across the river.

Stephen Coffin • Cottleville 

