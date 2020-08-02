You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: St. Charles will benefit from Page’s new crackdown
Letter: St. Charles will benefit from Page's new crackdown

Page announces 7 rollback measures to combat coronavirus

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page removes his mask to announce seven measures on Monday, July 27, 2020, that restrict business openings, public gatherings and address school safety amid an uptick in cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic in the county. Speaking at the St. Louis County Health Department in Berkeley, Page said the spread of COVID-19 among young people has prompted early nightly closings of bars where many of them gather. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding “St. Louis County announces new event, bar and business restrictions as virus cases rise” (July 27): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has just proven how ineffective he is, and he certainly needs a lesson in geography. He is closing county bars at 10 p.m. Customers at curfew time will simply get into their cars and head to St. Charles County. Page says establishments should only open at 25% of capacity. Once again, across the river, St. Charles County restaurants, hair salons, gyms or anything else you want are still available.

Geography works against Page’s restrictions. He has just transferred substantial economic activity from St. Louis County to St. Charles County. And now nothing can bring greater pleasure to the citizens of St. Louis County than to go into the voting booth and send him packing.

Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield

