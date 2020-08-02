Letter: St. Charles will benefit from Page’s new crackdown

Regarding “St. Louis County announces new event, bar and business restrictions as virus cases rise” (July 27): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has just proven how ineffective he is, and he certainly needs a lesson in geography. He is closing county bars at 10 p.m. Customers at curfew time will simply get into their cars and head to St. Charles County. Page says establishments should only open at 25% of capacity. Once again, across the river, St. Charles County restaurants, hair salons, gyms or anything else you want are still available.
Geography works against Page’s restrictions. He has just transferred substantial economic activity from St. Louis County to St. Charles County. And now nothing can bring greater pleasure to the citizens of St. Louis County than to go into the voting booth and send him packing.
Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.