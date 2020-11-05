 Skip to main content
Letter: St. Francois County health director just trying to help
Letter: St. Francois County health director just trying to help

Regarding “Health department directors across Missouri have left jobs, face threats and harassment” (Oct. 30): I have never been so ashamed and embarrassed to call St. Francois County my home as I have been recently. To threaten our young, smart, talented St. Francois County Health Center director, Amber Elliott, and her family is even lower than I thought capable. Her job was to keep St. Francois County residents safe and healthy. This center provides vaccinations, tuberculosis tests, and nutritional and health information, including education on the coronavirus. Do the county residents who have hassled her really think they are doing our community a favor by running off young, qualified people?

This was a cowardly attack on an innocent woman and should be investigated. Perhaps when the leadership in Washington changes, they will be forced to be responsible instead of following conspiracy theories and leaders who do not care about people’s health.

Karen Thompson • Farmington, Mo.

