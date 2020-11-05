Letter: St. Francois County health director just trying to help

Regarding “Health department directors across Missouri have left jobs, face threats and harassment” (Oct. 30): I have never been so ashamed and embarrassed to call St. Francois County my home as I have been recently. To threaten our young, smart, talented St. Francois County Health Center director, Amber Elliott, and her family is even lower than I thought capable. Her job was to keep St. Francois County residents safe and healthy. This center provides vaccinations, tuberculosis tests, and nutritional and health information, including education on the coronavirus. Do the county residents who have hassled her really think they are doing our community a favor by running off young, qualified people?