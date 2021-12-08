Letter: St. Louis already has a trades training center: Ranken Tech

Regarding the letter "Payout could fund training center for trade workers" (Dec. 5): The letter writer suggests that money from the Rams settlement should be used to "knock down a blighted area of north St. Louis and build a trades training center. A large building with a large parking lot." He overlooks the fact that Ranken Technical College sits on 18 acres on three city blocks blocks at 4431 Finney in north St. Louis. The college has been in existence as a trades training center since 1907. There is no need to knock down anything because this training center already exists. In fact, my father was a 1919 graduate.