Letter: St. Louis Amazon workers could benefit from unionizing

Regarding "Woman whose son was killed in tornado criticizes Amazon" (May 3): There is a worker-rights revolution taking place, mostly against Amazon. Amazon has gained a reputation for the mistreatment of workers, even going as far as to deny bathroom breaks so workers have to urinate in bottles. These are the kinds of alleged conditions that prompted efforts to organize unions at Amazon plants in California, New York and other parts of the country.

Any union benefits these Amazon workers received elsewhere could also be enjoyed by Amazon workers in the St. Louis area. The only problem is that many of them do not even know how to go about organizing. Unionizing, in simplest terms, is the direct cooperation between workers of a company, ultimately leading to improved working conditions. I believe St. Louis Amazon workers should pursue this.

Now is the time to take action and show that the big corporations are nothing without their workers. St. Louis could be one of the catalyst areas for a national Amazon worker uprising.

Daniel Awodeyi • Florissant