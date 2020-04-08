Letter: St. Louis appreciates its health care workers’ efforts

I see you St. Louis. I see you and want to say thank you. I see the restaurants serving up meals to us health care workers daily. I see offerings of discounts or allotted time for us to shop. I see posts begging people to sew masks. I see children making cards. I see health care workers trying to keep their children as safe as possible during this uncertain time. I see church members and others sitting in their cars outside of our hospitals honking and flashing their lights to show their support. I see neighbors leaving “hero” signs on our homes.
St. Louis, we know you need us right now. We are here fighting alongside of you — for you. We are at the bedside of your loved ones who cannot have visitors because of efforts to mitigate this virus. Trust me, they are being treated like our family. We continue to work under difficult circumstances for you, our community. St. Louis, know this: We hear you. We see you. We thank you. Stay safe and well, St. Louis.
Richard Hager • Brentwood
