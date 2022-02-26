Letter: St. Louis archdiocese is ignoring a pattern of abuse

Two years ago, the Post-Dispatch reported that at least three boys made abuse accusations against Father Alex Anderson (“Lawsuit says St. Louis priest abused boy in 1980s,” Aug. 28, 2020). Then, earlier this month, along comes a fourth accuser (“Lawsuit accuses De Soto priest of sexual abuse at boys’ home,” Feb. 15).

Still, Anderson remains pastor of a local Catholic parish. And worse, the St. Louis archdiocese has already deemed this latest allegation false, refusing to even suspend the cleric and perform an investigation.

Is Archbishop Mitchell T. Rozanski really suggesting that all four of these men, who say they were assaulted by Anderson over decades at a south St. Louis orphanage, are lying or confused?

Douglas Lay • Florissant