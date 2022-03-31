Letter: St. Louis archdiocese treats teachers with disrespect

Regarding "St. Louis Catholic high school teachers poised to strike over contract" (March 28): As a former officer and negotiator of the St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers' Association, I am appalled at the cavalier treatment by the archdiocese of its secondary school teachers. They have been loyally working and sacrificing for many years. The contract proposed by the archdiocese seeks to remove protections such as grievance and seniority policies that have been in effect for 50 years.

Why has the St. Louis Archdiocese now decided to break the union, which is a direct contradiction to the church's teaching on collective bargaining and other labor issues? I wonder why dedicated teachers are being treated with such disrespect.

The fact that contracts were issued to current teachers without the approval of the union is high-handed and unethical. I hope negotiations will soon be carried out in a spirit of Christian cooperation and fair play.

Connie Heinz-Williams • Richmond Heights