Letter: St. Louis-area election boards safeguard the process

We in metro St Louis are fortunate in having our elections overseen by fair and honest bipartisan election authorities fully committed to safeguarding the system of democratic voting. The City Board of Election Commissioners and the County Board of Election Commissioners are both supervised by two directors, one from each of the two major political parties. Republican Gary Stoff and Democratic Benjamin Borgmeyer in the city and Republican Rick Stream and Democrat Eric Fey in the county have a history of protecting the vote and counting all the votes.
While the coronavirus has seriously complicated the voting process, here in the St. Louis region voters do not have to fear what will happen to our ballots once they are cast. Voters can submit their ballots by mail or in person, before the election or at the polls on Nov. 3, with confidence that their votes matter, and they participated in our electoral process.
Patricia McLafferty • St. Louis
