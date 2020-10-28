 Skip to main content
Letter: St. Louis-area election boards safeguard the process
Letter: St. Louis-area election boards safeguard the process

Absentee voting begins

A voter drops an absentee ballot into the ballot box on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016, on the first day of absentee voting in St. Louis County for the Nov. 8 election. The absentee voting office, located at 3232 Laclede Station Road, is the only St. Louis County location for in-person absentee voting. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden •

We in metro St Louis are fortunate in having our elections overseen by fair and honest bipartisan election authorities fully committed to safeguarding the system of democratic voting. The City Board of Election Commissioners and the County Board of Election Commissioners are both supervised by two directors, one from each of the two major political parties. Republican Gary Stoff and Democratic Benjamin Borgmeyer in the city and Republican Rick Stream and Democrat Eric Fey in the county have a history of protecting the vote and counting all the votes.

While the coronavirus has seriously complicated the voting process, here in the St. Louis region voters do not have to fear what will happen to our ballots once they are cast. Voters can submit their ballots by mail or in person, before the election or at the polls on Nov. 3, with confidence that their votes matter, and they participated in our electoral process.

Patricia McLafferty • St. Louis

