Letter: St. Louis area suffers from different occupancy standards

Regarding “St. Louis homeowners may bear financial brunt of flood damage” (July 31): The St. Louis metro area uniquely has 41 different occupancy inspection regimes — each with different standards and degrees of strictness. Thirty years ago, there were no occupancy inspections; they were implemented not simply to improve the housing stock but also, I suspect, to create new streams of revenue for municipal governments.

For decades, University City has been notoriously difficult when it comes to obtaining an occupancy permit. Landlords, home sellers and realtors all know how strict, and often financially punitive, their cities’ inspectors can be.

Now one has to ask: will University City officials adhere to the strict conformity with recent flood victims who live near the River Des Peres aqueduct? If they do, they put undue pressure on people already struggling with tragedy. If they don’t, they are hypocrites.

I have an idea: have inspectors carry a toolbox and implement small repairs on the spot. Such assistance is hard to imagine given the current, often arrogant, ethos of public service, but that’s the kind of job that feels a little less dead end and makes our community a little more attractive. Moreover, perhaps now is the time to reevaluate metropolitan unification — at least insofar as it pertains to building codes and occupancy permits.

Brian Elsesser • Ladue