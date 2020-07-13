Letter: St. Louis Catholics have supported racial justice

Regarding “Catholics must work harder in the fight against racism” (July 8): Letter writer Sean O’Rourke wants the church to be more active in protests, claiming there’s more concern over the statue of Louis IX than protecting human lives. I would suggest, however, that the regional church’s long-term actions in pursuit of racial justice prove him wrong.
In 1947, St. Louis Archbishop Joseph Ritter ordered desegregation of Catholic schools. This came seven years before the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling. Ritter announced that the schools did not educate white and Black children, they educated Catholic children. When white parents organized a group to oppose the decision, he threatened them with excommunication. The group disbanded, and most of the member families returned to Catholic schools.
In 1965, six St. Louis nuns — the Sisters of Selma — braved police dogs at Edmund Pettus Bridge to support voting rights in Alabama. Their leader, Sister Mary Antona Ebo, was lauded nationally when she passed away in 2017.
Now in 2020, Catholic schools provide education to hundreds of inner city minority children, many of whom are non-Catholic. Further, St. Louis Catholic Charities offer more than 100 programs annually to help the impoverished.
The perpetual protests now risk becoming a progressive feel-good party rather than a vehicle of social justice. “Woke” isn’t worth much until you step up — in the spirit of Ritter, Ebo and Catholic Charities — and act to make things better.
John P. Orr • Swansea
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.