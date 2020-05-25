Letter: St. Louis child gun violence is completely preventable

Regarding “Hospitals in St. Louis see spike in children with gun injuries” (May 19): In the 24 hours after this story was published, four more teens were shot in St. Louis. Our communities experienced pain and trauma during the epidemic of gun violence against children last summer. It appears that we may be on a trajectory to equal or exceed last year’s devastating nightmare.
We should be ashamed that St. Louis children have been killed at 10 times the national rate for decades, and yet every year the Missouri Legislature does little to solve the problem.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Every time a child is killed or injured by a firearm, let us remember that every gun out there — on the streets or in homes — has first passed through the hands of an adult. Responsible gun owners store their guns safely and securely; gun locks and gun safes are easy to use and are effective. These tragic deaths and injuries to local children are completely preventable.
Mary Schuman • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.