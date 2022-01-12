Letter: St. Louis city and county should merge and secede

Regarding the editorial “Committee report asserts need to boost St. Louis region. Real goal is control." (Jan. 8): The Interim Committee on Greater St. Louis Regional Emerging Issues was formed by Senate President Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, after a series of private meetings with a political consultant and officials from Franklin, Jefferson and St. Charles counties.
The panel was headed by Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, and was joined by three more Republicans from those ever-so-close suburbs of Warrensburg, Lake St. Louis and Manchester. At least they allowed three Democrats to be listed on the letterhead.
The committee reached their monumental conclusion that crime is a problem after only four meetings in which local officials testified, after which there was no discussion or votes taken on the wording of the report. Well of course hanging around the Republican corridors of the Missouri capitol is by far the best way to understand the needs of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County. Republicans think they must be the supreme law of the land. Why else would they seek to nullify federal gun and environmental law, while overriding local health authorities and doing nothing about the meth labs and opioid trafficking ravaging much of rural Missouri?
Maybe we should revisit a St. Louis city and county merger, with the aim of seceding from Missouri. Our region contributes almost 35% of the economic activity in the state, while supporting 21% of the state’s population. After all, we wouldn’t want to be a thorn in their side.
Michael Meredith • Creve Coeur