Letter: St. Louis city and county should merge and secede

The panel was headed by Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, and was joined by three more Republicans from those ever-so-close suburbs of Warrensburg, Lake St. Louis and Manchester. At least they allowed three Democrats to be listed on the letterhead.

The committee reached their monumental conclusion that crime is a problem after only four meetings in which local officials testified, after which there was no discussion or votes taken on the wording of the report. Well of course hanging around the Republican corridors of the Missouri capitol is by far the best way to understand the needs of the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County. Republicans think they must be the supreme law of the land. Why else would they seek to nullify federal gun and environmental law, while overriding local health authorities and doing nothing about the meth labs and opioid trafficking ravaging much of rural Missouri?