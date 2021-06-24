 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: St. Louis County ban on declawing cats is a mistake
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis County ban on declawing cats is a mistake

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pet of the week: Sally Walker

“Little Sally Walker, Walking Down the Street!” Doesn’t matter if you’re too young to remember the old children’s song (or too old for Iggy Azalea’s version), Sally Walker will sing you a song to get your attention. She is 1 year old and very vocal. Shelter staff say she sings all day long in her kennel. She came to us as an owner surrender from a family with lots of cats, so she’ll fit in well with other kitties and kids as well. 

To adopt • Please call the Macklind Avenue headquarters in St. Louis at 314-951-1562 to schedule an appointment.

What a major mistake. I was recently informed that St. Louis County no longer considers it acceptable for veterinarians to declaw cats. St. Louis County Council Bill 69 was passed in April with a unanimous vote to prohibit all elective, non-therapeutic declawing.

The county did not officially declare the declawing of cats illegal, but it will impose a significant fine (up to $1,000 for multiple offenses) on veterinarians who perform the procedure. Really? Who was the expert approving this decision? I acknowledge that declawing is not a casual procedure, but neither is neutering. When performed by a properly trained, skilled, experienced, licensed veterinarian, the declawed cat can return home safely, happy, healthy and requiring minimal post-operative care.

I adore my cat  and can't imagine my home without her. However, I would not even consider adopting another cat if I did not have the option to have at least her front paws declawed. Many sweet, affectionate, homeless cats may never find a forever family if declawing is denied.

Does that mean potential euthanasia of surplus homeless cats/kittens is more humane than safe, professional declawing by a trained, trusted veterinarian?

Karen Fishman • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports