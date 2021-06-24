Letter: St. Louis County ban on declawing cats is a mistake

What a major mistake. I was recently informed that St. Louis County no longer considers it acceptable for veterinarians to declaw cats. St. Louis County Council Bill 69 was passed in April with a unanimous vote to prohibit all elective, non-therapeutic declawing.

The county did not officially declare the declawing of cats illegal, but it will impose a significant fine (up to $1,000 for multiple offenses) on veterinarians who perform the procedure. Really? Who was the expert approving this decision? I acknowledge that declawing is not a casual procedure, but neither is neutering. When performed by a properly trained, skilled, experienced, licensed veterinarian, the declawed cat can return home safely, happy, healthy and requiring minimal post-operative care.

I adore my cat and can't imagine my home without her. However, I would not even consider adopting another cat if I did not have the option to have at least her front paws declawed. Many sweet, affectionate, homeless cats may never find a forever family if declawing is denied.

Does that mean potential euthanasia of surplus homeless cats/kittens is more humane than safe, professional declawing by a trained, trusted veterinarian?

Karen Fishman • Chesterfield