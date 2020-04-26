Letter: St. Louis County can’t afford to stay closed indefinitely

Regarding “Stay at home, St. Louis: Page, Krewson extend their orders” (April 17): It’s time for St. Louis County leadership to start planning for the future. People rely on jobs for income, and businesses need to be able to operate. We cannot shut down indefinitely and expect healthy people to continue staying at home while their livelihoods and life savings evaporate.
Government is never good at running economies. Government works best when it creates an environment for businesses to thrive, and then gets out of the way. In this unique and challenging time, government needs to allow businesses that feed our economy, within limits, to get back to work. Our economy needs workers, spenders, earners and investors. Health care organizations need a robust economy to provide funding. And our county leadership needs to lay out a common-sense plan to get people back to work while maintaining good social-distancing practices.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page should do just that. He should plan and set goals and measurements, rather than hanging up the “closed” sign indefinitely. We need to be planning for the rebirth of our regional economy now, not revisiting things again in a month. We need to lay out what people and businesses can expect, and we need to do it together, working as a team, to benefit all residents.
Derek Grier • Chesterfield
Missouri State Representative
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.