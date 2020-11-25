Letter: St. Louis County is safer with Page’s lockdown orders

Shame on Gov. Mike Parson for refusing to order a state mask mandate. Perhaps reading this article — “New study shows mask mandates in St. Louis, St. Louis County drastically reduced virus spread” (Nov. 19) — will get him to do the right thing.

And shame on the St. Louis County Council for trying to interfere with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s orders to keep county residents safe from the virus. Shame on the restaurant owners joining a lawsuit to keep their restaurants open, despite the lives that would be endangered.

Many of us are at high risk for the virus. All those who wear masks, required or not by their local governments, deserve thanks. I am grateful for the courage of Page to protect us. Living in St. Louis County is safer because of him.

Margaret Campbell • St. Ann