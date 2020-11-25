 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: St. Louis County is safer with Page’s lockdown orders
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis County is safer with Page’s lockdown orders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jefferson County Health Department debates mandatory masks

Suzy Davis, a board member of the Jefferson County Health Department, waves a flag after reading off information about the status of COVID-19 patients in a St. Louis area hospital, before a meeting of the board taking up a mandatory masks in public requirement on Tuesday in Hillsboro. Dave Day, center, of We the People of Jefferson County, spoke before about 45 people who rallied outside the building.

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen,

Shame on Gov. Mike Parson for refusing to order a state mask mandate. Perhaps reading this article — “New study shows mask mandates in St. Louis, St. Louis County drastically reduced virus spread” (Nov. 19) — will get him to do the right thing.

And shame on the St. Louis County Council for trying to interfere with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s orders to keep county residents safe from the virus. Shame on the restaurant owners joining a lawsuit to keep their restaurants open, despite the lives that would be endangered.

Many of us are at high risk for the virus. All those who wear masks, required or not by their local governments, deserve thanks. I am grateful for the courage of Page to protect us. Living in St. Louis County is safer because of him.

Margaret Campbell • St. Ann

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports