 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: St. Louis County jail successfully managed coronavirus
0 comments

Letter: St. Louis County jail successfully managed coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis County jail inmate chess tournament

Inmates gather around a list of posted matches to be played during a chess tournament at the St. Louis County jail in Clayton on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. The chess tournament was organized by the jail administration, which also arranged to bring in chess prodigy Justus Williams to talk with the players. A hundred inmates took part in the tournament and winners from each unit will play a game against Williams at a later date. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding Fred Rottnek and Chad Flander’s guest column “The trouble with the coronavirus and Missouri’s jails” (Oct. 28): The authors mentioned at the end of their commentary the success at St. Louis County Justice Center. While this jail has had its fair share of tragedy and mismanagement, Corrections Medicine, in collaboration with the corrections officers and leaders, developed a plan early in 2020 which has been successful in keeping residents and staff essentially free from the coronavirus.

Valerie Nelson, Dr. Emily Doucette and their team are examples of best practices during a time when knowledge of the virus and ways to keep people safe were changing every day. Their devotion to science and nimble shifts of procedure resulted in an example for the nation, with few infections other than during intake from the outside.

In addition, their transparency with the Justice Service Advisory Board, the jail leadership and others who listened in on the public access meetings was, in my opinion, commendable.

Mary Zabawa Taylor • Maplewood

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News