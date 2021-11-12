Letter: St. Louis County jail successfully managed coronavirus

Regarding Fred Rottnek and Chad Flander’s guest column “The trouble with the coronavirus and Missouri’s jails” (Oct. 28): The authors mentioned at the end of their commentary the success at St. Louis County Justice Center. While this jail has had its fair share of tragedy and mismanagement, Corrections Medicine, in collaboration with the corrections officers and leaders, developed a plan early in 2020 which has been successful in keeping residents and staff essentially free from the coronavirus.

Valerie Nelson, Dr. Emily Doucette and their team are examples of best practices during a time when knowledge of the virus and ways to keep people safe were changing every day. Their devotion to science and nimble shifts of procedure resulted in an example for the nation, with few infections other than during intake from the outside.

In addition, their transparency with the Justice Service Advisory Board, the jail leadership and others who listened in on the public access meetings was, in my opinion, commendable.

Mary Zabawa Taylor • Maplewood