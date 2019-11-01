As a citizen, a reader and a mother, I am proud of that the St. Louis County library system is a center of innovation in our community and is led by someone as visionary as Director Kristen Sorth.
I admire the library’s expansive vision as centers of community engagement and its willingness to lead. The system has been undergoing a major multi-year renovation project, but that didn’t stop its leaders from envisioning a role for the library in important and emerging community conversations about racial equity from 2014 to the present.
The St. Louis County Library stands out as a model of an organization that rolls up its sleeves alongside community members, embraces new ideas, and provides enthusiasm and tangible support. The St. Louis County Library has been recognized as the Library of the Year by its national professional organization. Let’s embrace this treasure in our community and help it continue to thrive and serve.
Laura Horwitz • Clayton