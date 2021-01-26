Letter: St. Louis County officials have blundered vaccine roll out

Regarding “CDC figures show Missouri ranks last in percentage of residents who’ve received first vaccine dose” (Jan. 25): We have been following all the rules. We social distance, wear masks and go nowhere without sanitizing our hands before we enter and when we exit an establishment. We order takeout or eat outside to support our local businesses. We were so excited to fill out the form(s) to get our vaccinations and what do we get? Nada.

I understand they’re getting the vaccine in Gasconade, Butler and Wayne counties, but nothing for us in southwest St. Louis County. What’s the deal? Do authorities think we don’t pay enough taxes or we’re not important enough?

I’m 72 with high blood pressure, and my husband is 67 and thankfully healthy. But who knows, my neighbor appeared healthy and he died. Thankfully, our senior care centers and our health care workers have received the vaccine. Over 200,000 residents of St Louis County have registered — now lawmakers should do something or we’ll vote for someone else who will take care of us in the future.

Verna Daniel • Fenton