Letter: St. Louis County seniors can now vote safely by mail

Regarding “Lawsuit seeks to ease absentee voting laws in Missouri during pandemic” (April 17): I want to publicly thank our St. Louis County Election Board Directors, Eric Fey and Rick Stream, for their decision to mail absentee ballots to all registered voters in St. Louis County over the age of 60. We gave them our birthdates when we registered to vote.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft should really have been the one to offer this opportunity to voters statewide, as he should be encouraging people to vote. Choosing between voting and risking one’s health is grossly unfair.

As to the reason why you can’t vote in person, senior voters should check the second box on the form that was sent to them. We are vulnerable, based on our age and we are supposed to be staying at home. You can vote risk-free, and you won't be lying. It really is dangerous to our health out there to vote in person if you are over 60.

Sue Meredith • Creve Coeur

Democratic Committeewoman

