Letter: St. Louis’ decline has roots in state lawmakers’ policies

The Post-Dispatch should be commended for publishing “‘ Wake-up call’: St. Louis faces dimming prospects absent new efforts to draw population” (March 5). St. Louis city is shrinking, and now the county is also beginning to see signs of decline. Unfortunately, the article misses the elephant in the room: the great big herd of elephants in Jefferson City.

As long as the St. Louis metropolitan area, which drives the economy of the state, has to fight GOP state lawmakers who have declared war on public education, public health and public safety, there is little hope for real growth. What is most painful to see is how many of these near-sighted conservatives who are stifling growth live in the St. Louis and St. Charles areas. The message they send to those out of state who might consider moving is: We welcome your guns, but not your children. We welcome your company, but won’t support advanced education. We welcome everyone, but not really.