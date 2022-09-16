Letter: St. Louis deserves a better newspaper than the Post-Dispatch

I was shocked to see the massive reduction in the comics section in the Post-Dispatch on Sept. 13. In my opinion, for roughly the past 15 years, the journalism integrity of this newspaper has diminished. About the only good things the paper had going for it was that it had a great comics section and Bill McClellan’s column.

I believe the reduced comics selection is subpar for the only major newspaper in a large U.S. metropolitan city. Executive Editor Alan Achkar claims that these changes are due to the pandemic and technology. I believe that’s a lot of hogwash. These changes, like many at the newspaper in the past two decades, have been made for profit. The paper should at least be intellectually honest with its readers about that.

I believe there are at least two or three smaller newspapers across the river that have better integrity and a far better comics section than the Post-Dispatch, so we will not be renewing our Post-Dispatch subscription.

I used to look forward to reading the Post-Dispatch every day. Not so anymore. As for Bill McClellan, I’ll read his column in the paper at my nearest library.

Tom Varner • Sorento, Ill.